A slow build. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s marriage was in trouble well before they announced their split, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Reese never wanted her marriage to end, but it’s not a secret that this has been brewing for some time,” the insider says.

The 47-year-old actress, who announced her split on Friday, March 24, “really does adore Jim” despite their decision to part ways,” the source says. “[She] couldn’t have asked for a better stepdad and father to their son, Tennessee.”

The twosome, who wed in March 2011, had a “very healthy relationship and a lot of great times together,” the insider tells Us, noting, “Like a lot of couples, they grew apart.”

The Sweet Home Alabama star confirmed her and Toth’s breakup on Friday by sharing a public statement via social media. The news came just two days ahead of the pair’s 12-year anniversary.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple said in a joint statement shared to Witherspoon’s Instagram page. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The estranged spouses added: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The Walk the Line actress deactivated the comments on her post, but she received an outpouring of love from many of her famous friends. Leslie Mann, Kelsea Ballerini and Jennifer Aniston are among the stars who “liked” the announcement.

Witherspoon’s oldest child, daughter Ava, also “liked” the message, seemingly showing solidarity with her mother and stepfather.

The Draper James founder — who shares Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee, 10, with Toth, 52 — previously spoke about the slow burn surrounding her relationship with the talent agent after finalizing her divorce from Philippe, 48, in 2008.

“It’s an exciting feeling. [Somebody saying,] ‘You’re The One,’” Witherspoon told Elle UK in its May 2011 issue. “And it’s a surprise. You know, I’m surprised when people who aren’t related to me see my movies. And you’re surprised somebody wants to be with you because, boy, I’ve got a lot of quirks and wrinkles.”

Later that year, the Hello Sunshine cofounder revealed she “got lucky” with her children and Toth.

“He’s so wonderful with the children. I’m very blessed. Somebody close to me once said, ‘Oh, no man will ever accept your children.’ And I just thought it was the most horrifying thing someone has ever said to me in my entire life,” the Legally Blonde actress told Marie Claire in September 2011. “And until I got remarried, I don’t think I realized how stressed I was. I feel so much relief.”

While Witherspoon and Toth have weathered many storms, including their April 2013 arrests in Atlanta, their relationship appeared to be falling apart toward the end of 2022. (The Morning Show star was ordered to pay a fine in May 2013 after pleading no contest to disorderly conduct. The businessman, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to community service, probation and had to complete an alcohol education program.)

“They live very separate lives and sleep in separate rooms,” an insider exclusively told Us in December 2022, adding that although their partnership “is still very strong, the romance just isn’t there anymore.”

The Oscar winner, however, appeared to be in good spirits earlier this month when she celebrated her birthday solo. “Thank you for all my wonderful, loving, heartfelt birthday wishes 💖💫 ,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 22. “Feeling very grateful for all the LOVE in my life!”

With reporting by Rick Egusquiza