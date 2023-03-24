Starting fresh? Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced they were ending their 12-year marriage two days after the actress celebrated her 47th birthday.

“Thank you for all my wonderful, loving, heartfelt birthday wishes 💖💫,” the Legally Blonde star, 47, wrote on Thursday, March 23, via Instagram alongside a series of pics of herself and her dog. “Feeling very grateful for all the LOVE in my life!”

The message came just one day before Witherspoon and Toth, 52, released a joint statement about their decision to call it quits.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple shared via Instagram on Friday, March 24. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The pair continued: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The Hello Sunshine founder and the talent manager tied the knot on March 26, 2011. Their separation comes two days prior to their 12th wedding anniversary. The former couple share son Tennessee, 10, whom they welcomed in September 2012. Witherspoon, for her part, is also mother of daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe.

Prior to her split with Toth, the Sweet Home Alabama actress made headlines when a photo of her and Ashton Kutcher went viral. Ahead of the release of their movie, ​Your Place or Mine, the costars attended a red carpet in February and stood a great distance apart as they smiled for the camera. Kutcher, 45, addressed the awkward pictures while sharing what his wife, Mila Kunis, thought about them as well.

“My wife called me. She texted me and Reese together. She’s like, ‘Guys, you gotta, like, act like you each other.’ And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her — the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her,” the That ’70s Show alum said during a February appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor — the rumor is we don’t like each other. Reese and I are really good friends. We’re really close. I don’t have to defend that. I don’t have to defend it.”

Witherspoon also reacted to Kunis’ criticism during an appearance and her friendship with Kutcher on the Today show.

“[Mila] even emailed us last night. She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together,’” she recalled at the time. “[Ashton is] so professional. He’s the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?’”