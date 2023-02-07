Reese Witherspoon: How Mila Reacted to Ashton's Viral Red Carpet Pics With Me

Laughing it off. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher went viral for their distant red carpet poses while promoting their upcoming film — and even Mila Kunis had thoughts about the press tour.

“She even emailed us last night,” Witherspoon, 46, said during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna, which aired on Monday, February 6. “She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.’”

The Sweet Home Alabama star, meanwhile, was looking on the bright side of getting to work with Kunis’ husband, 45, saying, “It’s just fun because when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ‘cause I’ve loved her for so long.”

Kutcher and Kunis, 39, first met when they filmed That ’70s Show from 1998 to 2006. After becoming friends offscreen, the couple eventually started dating and tied the knot in 2015. They share daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6.

Witherspoon, for her part, has been married to Jim Toth since 2010, and they share 10-year-old son Tennessee. The Cruel Intentions star is also mom to daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Kutcher and Witherspoon recently made headlines when they promoted their upcoming Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine. In the film — which also stars Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn — two friends realize they have feelings for one another after swapping houses for a week.

Offscreen, however, the pair raised eyebrows with their joint red carpet appearances. Social media users were quick to question why Kutcher and Witherspoon seemed out of synch in certain photos from screenings.

During her talk show appearance, the Legally Blonde star set the record straight about her friendship with the entrepreneur. “He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy,” she added on Monday. “I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?’”

According to the Louisiana native, she and Kutcher had to “learn to be friends” on set. “I was like, ‘These are my dogs. These are my kids.’ My kids would tease him about his football team,” Witherspoon said about forming a bond with her coworker after they previously “didn’t really know” each other that well.

The Two and a Half Men alum also gushed about his experience, telling Variety on Friday, February 3, “I got to be in scenes across from a genuine movie star. She’s such a movie star. It was so wonderful and fun and funny and light. There was never a dark day. There was never a day that everything went wrong. I got spoiled.”