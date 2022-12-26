Her mini-mes! Reese Witherspoon proved how strong her genes are while posing for a holiday picture with her three children.

“Wishing all of YOU a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours ! 🥰🎄✨,” Witherspoon, 46, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 25, alongside a festive photo with daughter Ava, 23, and sons Deacon, 19, and Tennessee, 10. (The Four Christmases star shares Ava and Deacon with ex Ryan Phillippe, while she and husband Jim Toth are the proud parents of Tennessee.)

In the sweet snap, the Legally Blonde star posed with her little ones and Toth, 52, in front of the Christmas tree. The family got in the holiday spirit by dressing in various hues of green and white, while Ava donned red bows in her braided pigtails. The talent agent, for his part, rocked a Santa hat.

In another image, the three children sat by the fireplace while the blended brood’s stockings could be seen hanging in the background.

Fans have debated for years whether Ava and Deacon look more like Witherspoon or Phillippe, 48. In October, the Cruel Intentions star set the record straight on where he stands regarding his children’s likeness.

“What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon looks like her and Ava looks like me,” he explained to Extra, joking that his response to those surprised his kids take after him is always, “Duh … How are you surprised that children look like their parents? Isn’t that biologically how it’s meant to work?”

While the Big Sky alum and Sweet Home Alabama star called it quits in 2008 after ten years of marriage, the pair have seamlessly raised their two children together.

“Ryan has been an awesome parent and everything pretty much stops for him when his kids need him,,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021, noting that coparenting has “never been better” between the actors. “Even during the pandemic when he’s been in literally another country, he’s present in their lives and he is still the ‘cool parent’ in their eyes. He is really proud of who they’ve become.”

Both Phillippe and Witherspoon are committed to being good parents, but fans have regularly taken to social media to gush over the Morning Show actress’ uncanny resemblance to her children.

In October, the Fear star weighed in on the subject during an appearance on The Today Show With Hoda & Jenna. Witherspoon shocked viewers when she took a much different stance than her ex-husband, revealing that she doesn’t think she looks much like any of her kids.

When cohost Jenna Bush Hager protested, saying, “Wait, y’all are twins!” about the Louisiana native and her daughter, Witherspoon replied, “She and I don’t see it that much.”

Uncanny resemblance or not, Witherspoon just wants to spend quality time with her little ones — especially when it comes to the holiday season.

“One of my favorite things about this time of year is decorating gingerbread houses with my kids,” she wrote via Instagram about her favorite family Christmas tradition in December 2020. “Well… ok… we mostly just eat the candy. 🍬 🤪 .”