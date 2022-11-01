What Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe Have Said About Their Lookalike Kids

Every time Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe share photos of their children, Ava and Deacon, fans point out how much the kids look like their parents — but the actors don’t think the resemblance is so shocking.

The Oscar winner, for her part, isn’t even sure why her observers are so blown away by the likeness. When Jenna Bush Hager told her that she and daughter Ava are “twins” during an October 2022 appearance on the Today show, Witherspoon disagreed. “She and I don’t see it that much,” the Walk the Line star quipped.

The Emmy winner shares Ava (born in September 1999) and son Deacon (born in October 2003) with Phillippe, whom she divorced in 2007. The Louisiana native is also the mother of son Tennessee (born in September 2012, whom she shares with husband Jim Toth. Phillippe, for his part, also shares daughter Kai (born in July 2011) with ex Alexis Knapp.

While Kai and Tennessee look like their famous father and mother, respectively, it’s Ava and Deacon who spark repeated “twin” comparisons. In 2016, Phillippe revealed that he occasionally gets mistaken for Ava’s brother. “[It] repulses her! Like, absolutely repulses her that anyone could mistake me for her brother,” the Big Sky alum said during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Though Ava may be confused by the mistake, her parents did welcome her and Deacon when they were relatively young. The duo tied the knot in June 1999 after two years of dating. Witherspoon was 23 at the time, and Phillippe was 24.

The Hello Sunshine founder later said she would “never change anything” about her past, but she advised Ava to wait a bit before settling down. “I got married when I was 23 and I had two kids by the time I was 27,” the Sweet Home Alabama actress said during a 2017 interview on Lorraine. “I’ve said to my daughter, I think, you know, at 25 you start to know yourself a little bit better.”

Phillippe, meanwhile, has said that he felt comfortable around kids at a young age because he grew up helping out at his mother’s daycare. “I was ready to be a young father because I grew up raising kids,” he told James Corden in 2016. “I would teach the kids to swim, I would do magic shows for them.”

