Ready for the new year? ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX have all announced their 2023 midseason lineups — including new TV series and returning favorites.

Fall TV premieres get a lot of attention, but come 2023, fans will have even more programming to sink their teeth into. For example, Grey’s Anatomy and Dick Wolf’s One Chicago franchise are coming back from their holiday hiatus.

ABC teased in November that Ellen Pompeo’s character, Dr. Meredith Grey, would be moving on when the winter premiere airs on February 23.

“Meredith leaves Seattle to begin again,” the network revealed in the first look at season 19’s winter premiere.

Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) playfully calls out Meredith in the clip for spoiling the fun of her “big last day” at Grey Sloan Memorial, saying, “For God’s sake, Grey, will you just let us toast you?”

Pompeo previously revealed that she would be on a limited number of episodes for season 19 of the medical drama after playing the show’s titular lead for nearly two decades. While Meredith won’t be on camera for the majority of the season — she committed to eight total episodes — the Old School actress will remain as the narrator and an executive producer.

The new year will also bring fresh series and season premieres to TV lovers, including season 4 of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star.

“The 126 fam is comin’ home – Tuesday, January 17. ❤️,” the network tweeted in November. “Y’all ready for Season 4 of #911LoneStar?!”

Brian Michael Smith, who plays Paul Stickland, teased what fans can expect from the firefighters this season, telling People, “It’s a lot of heat in every way that you can imagine.”

Julian Works, who stars as Mateo Chavez, chimed in: “The explosions get bigger, there’s going to be some passion, going to be some romance.”

ABC, meanwhile, previously announced that A Million Little Things will be returning for its fifth and final season come 2023. In November, the network revealed that the show’s last hurrah will kick off on February 8.

“It’s the right time to say goodbye,” the cast teased in a social media video at the time. “You in?”

The actors — David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park and James Roday Rodriguez — shared a second message with fans that same month to thank them for being so dedicated as they head into the final few episodes.

“You’ve been with us for a million little moments over the last four seasons and a million big moments, and we’ve felt your love from the very first episode,” the group said. “Thank you for sharing that love with us. Thank you for watching us every week. And we can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for you in season 5!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see each network’s premiere and return dates — new shows are bolded: