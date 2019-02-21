The ultimate best friend. That’s pretty much how viewers would describe A Million Little Things’ Gary, who has stepped up for every one of his friends while continuously supporting girlfriend Maggie (Allison Miller) through her cancer battle.

However, he does have flaws. Even though secrets about Jon (Ron Livingston) continue to come out, he refuses to think negatively of his late friend — and he has a reason for that.

“Like everyone else, Gary has a secret of his own,” James Roday says in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “There will be a revelation that sheds some light on the weight Gary has been carrying around. But ultimately, I think he just feels like he owes Jon his life and really wishes he could have repaid the favor.”

While creator DJ Nash recently revealed that “we say goodbye” to one of the core characters at the end of season 1, the Psych alum, 42, stays tight-lipped about the ending. “I think and hope viewers will be satisfied,” the actor, who also wrote and directed the upcoming “Treehouse” episode of Hulu’s Into the Dark, says.

He also confirms that the mystery of Barbara Morgan will be revealed. “Everyone deserves to know already,” he quips.

As for his relationships with the rest of the gang, tensions may rise again before the season’s end. “Some other people will end up finding out” about Delilah and Eddie’s baby, David Giuntoli recently told Us – and it sounds like that won’t sit well with Gary.

“He just thought all the secrets with them were already out there,” Roday notes.

For more from Roday, pick up Us Weekly, on stands now. A Million Little Things airs on ABC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

