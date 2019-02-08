It’s not easy to lose someone – anyone who watches A Million Little Things would know. “We say goodbye” to one of the main cast members at the end of season1, creator DJ Nash recently revealed in an interview with TVLine. And following the Wednesday, February 7, episode, all signs point to Grace Park’s Katherine.

“New challenges must be faced, including one they’re not prepared for,” the voiceover says in a sneak peek for the penultimate episode. Eddie (David Giuntoli) is seen driving toward an accident scene surrounded by ambulances. When the authorities tell him to stay back, he yells, “That’s my wife!”

Us Weekly caught up with Giuntoli, 38, on Tuesday, February 5, and while he remained tight-lipped about who will be exiting at the end of the season, he did say – possibly joking, possibly serious, “I can’t believe she’s gone.”

As for the status with Eddie and Katherine, although Eddie dropped the “divorce” bomb in a recent episode, he’s not 100 percent sure it’s the end of the line for them.

“There was the thing that exploded their relationship. As they move apart from the explosion, they’re kind of getting back to who they were. I think they’ll actually start figuring out how to, at least, coparent well, and I could see their ships passing again,” the former Grimm star told Us at the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour. “Eddie and Katherine were one of those couples who never fought, they never said what they needed to say and now that they have, ironically, things have the potential to be better than they ever have.”

However, there aren’t many female characters who could be exiting. While Maggie is fighting cancer, Allison Miller told Us that her relationship with Gary (James Roday) “grows deeper throughout this season and there’s going to be a lot to explore in the second season.”

TVLine also confirmed that even though Ashley (Christina Ocho) went to Spain, she’ll be back next season as well. Could it be Delilah (Stephanie Szostak)? Speaking about their relationship, Giuntoli only says that “some other people will end up finding out” that he’s the father of her unborn baby.

A Million Little Things airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

