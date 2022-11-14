Out on the town. Gisele Bündchen was spotted enjoying dinner with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente while vacationing in Costa Rica following her split from Tom Brady — sparking speculation about her relationship status.

While the supermodel has yet to publicly comment on the pics, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Bündchen worked with the Valente Brothers cofounder on a photo shoot for Dust magazine in 2021.

“[Gisele and Joaquim] have known each other for two years,” the source adds.

The pair were joined by Bündchen’s children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — whom she shares with Brady, 45 — as they grabbed a bit to eat at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas on Saturday, November 12. According to photos obtained by Page Six, the former Victoria’s Secret angel was all smiles during the outing and was seen chatting with the little ones during an after-dinner walk.

Bündchen has been enjoying a tropical getaway after she and the quarterback announced last month that they had finalized their divorce after more than a decade of marriage. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote via his Instagram Story on October 28. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

He continued: “We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead.”

The Brazilian model, for her part, added that she and Brady — who also shares son Jack, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan — were prioritizing their children amid the split. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she wrote via social media.

Us confirmed in October that the twosome, who tied the knot in February 2009, were living separately after Brady’s decision to return to the NFL just caused tension in their relationship.

“Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement,” an insider told Us at the time. “They are currently living in separate houses but continue to communicate.”

Bündchen gave some insight into her feelings about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star’s dedication to football while speaking to Elle for their October cover story. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” she explained. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

She continued: “Obviously, I have my concerns [with him returning to football] — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Despite the marital woes it caused, Brady told reporters that he has “no regrets” about postponing his retirement and continuing to play in the NFL. “I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back,” the TB12 cofounder told ESPN on Sunday, November 13. “I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”