No regrets. Tom Brady said that he has no doubts about un-retiring from football — even as sources say his return to the field ended his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

“Zero [regrets], no. Definitely not,” the quarterback, 45, told reporters on Friday, November 11, when asked if he had any regrets about returning after seeing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rack up several losses. They were 4-5 (before their win in Germany on Sunday, November 13) and Brady led the team to an under-.500 record through seven games.

“I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back,” Brady added via ESPN. “I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

The athlete famously announced his retirement in January — only to return to the sport six weeks later. His return to the field was the breaking point for his marriage with Bündchen, 42.

“Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in September, noting the then-couple had been living in separate houses. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time. There is tension between them.”

As the pair hired divorce lawyers, their mutual pals were upset that Brady seemed unwilling to compromise.

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” another source explained exclusively to Us in October. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”

Two days before the couple announced their breakup, an insider told Us about Bundchen’s ultimatum: “Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good.”

Brady and Bündchen, who married in 2009, announced their split and finalized the divorce in late October.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the TB12 founder wrote via Instagram at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The exes share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynihan.

Days later, Brady assured fans during the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” that he wouldn’t let his personal life affect his game.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work, and they deal with at home,” the NFL star said on October 31. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation, and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

He continued: “So that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”