Staying civil. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are focused on an amicable divorce process, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“No one is blaming the other. Not yet anyway,” the insider says. “Reese and Jim say they’re parting as friends and will continue to coparent.”

While divorce can “bring out the worse in people,” the Sweet Home Alabama actress, 47, is “trying to make sure that doesn’t happen to them,” the source adds.

Witherspoon — who announced her split on Friday, March 24 — is a “very private person” who knows “the questions that will be asked” in relation to why her and Toth’s marriage came to an end.

“They’re two adults who’ve been together for over a decade who decided to move on,” the insider tells Us. “At the end of the day, it was a mutual decision.”

News broke on Friday that the A Wrinkle in Time actress and the talent agent, 52, called it quits just two days before their 12-year anniversary. The estranged spouses, who share 10-year-old son Tennessee, tied the knot in March 2011.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple said in a joint statement shared to Witherspoon’s Instagram page on Friday. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The Oscar winner deactivated the comments section on the post, but she still received love from her inner circle in the form of “likes,” including from her 23-year-old daughter, Ava, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Witherspoon and Phillippe, 48, welcomed Ava in September 1999 and son Deacon in October 2003 ahead of their 2006 split. The twosome finalized their divorce in 2008. The Legally Blonde actress moved on with Toth in January 2010 following a three-year romance with Jake Gyllenhaal that ended in December 2009.

While everything appeared to be going well with the Draper James founder and Toth, a source exclusively told Us in March that trouble had “been brewing for some time” between the pair.

The estranged duo had a “very healthy relationship and a lot of great times together,” the second insider told Us on Sunday, March 26, noting, “Like a lot of couples, they grew apart.”

The tension between Witherspoon and Toth was evident to some as early as 2020 when the twosome began liquidating their joint assets. One of those holdings was the Walk the Line actress’ media company Hello Sunshine — which she cofounded with Seth Rodsky in 2016 and sold in August 2021 for $900 million. (Toth was a coowner of Hello Sunshine.)

“Reese has spent the last year preparing for the next chapter,” an industry insider exclusively explained in Us’ December 2021 issue. “They decided their marriage wasn’t going to last forever and that they should have a plan for splitting up their assets that wouldn’t destroy what they built together.”

One year later, a separate source revealed in the December 2022 issue of Us that Witherspoon and Toth were living “very separate lives,” which included sleeping in “separate rooms.” The insider explained at the time that the Whiskey in a Teacup author’s partnership with her estranged husband was “still very strong, the romance just isn’t there anymore.”

