What went wrong? Reese Witherspoon and her estranged husband, Jim Toth, had been living “separate lived” before their split.

“They live very separate lives and sleep in separate rooms,” a source exclusively revealed in the December 5, 2022, issue of Us Weekly, adding that although Witherspoon and Toth’s partnership was “still very strong, the romance just isn’t there anymore.”

The insider continued: “Reese and Jim both are more focused on their careers than each other.”

A second source noted that the success of [Witherspoon’s media company] Hello Sunshine had been a “bonding factor for them.” Toth, 52, who had co-owned the company, “was seriously invested in it,” the source shared. But after selling the company in 2021 — and Witherspoon taking on more acting roles — “they spend more time apart.”

The exes — who share son Tennessee, 10 — announced they were calling it quits after 11 years of marriage in a joint Instagram statement on Friday, March 24. “We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the Big Little Lies alum and the businessman, 52, announced. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The statement continued: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time. Reese and Jim.”

The news of the pair’s split comes just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary and two days after Witherspoon’s 47th birthday.

“Thank you for all my wonderful, loving, heartfelt birthday wishes,” the Cruel Intentions actress captioned a slideshow of pics of herself and her dog via Instagram on Wednesday, March 22. “Feeling very grateful for all the LOVE in my life!”

The Morning Show star and the producer said “I do” in 2011, three years after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares daughter Ava 23, and son Deacon, 19.

Witherspoon and Toth went public with their romance in 2010, not long after the Wild star’s split from ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal the year prior. They welcomed their first child together one year after their nuptials, with a source telling Us at the time, “Both mom and baby are healthy and the entire family is thrilled.”

In April 2013, the duo were arrested — Witherspoon for disorderly conduct and Toth for DUI — and instantly made headlines. The Man in the Moon star was sentenced to pay a fine, while toth had to complete community service, on year of probation and undergo alcohol education program.

At the time, a police officer told Variety that Witherspoon asked whether he knew her name. “I answered, ‘No, I don’t need to know your name.’ I then added, ‘Right now,’” he shared. “Mrs. Witherspoon stated, ‘You’re about to find out who I am.

She late apologized for her actions in a statement to Us that same month. “I clearly had one drink too many and I am deeply embarrassed about the things I said,” the Sweet Home Alabama star said. “It was definitely a scary situation and I was frightened for my husband, but that is no excuse. I was disrespectful to the officer who was just doing his job. The words I used that night definitely do not reflect who I am. I have nothing but respect for the police and I’m very sorry for my behavior.”

Prior to her split from Toth, the Your Place or Mine actress often shared glimpses into their family life via Instagram. Her most recent post with the talent agent was shared on New Year’s Day and featured a pic of the two of them looking at a sunset on the beach with Tennessee. “Welcoming 2023!” she captioned the calm pic. “Let the sun shine in!”

Us has reached out to reps for comment.