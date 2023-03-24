Focusing on their family. Reese Witherspoon offered a glimpse at how she rang in the holidays with husband Jim Toth and her kids two months before they announced their split.

“Wishing all of YOU a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours ! 🥰,” the actress, 47, captioned an Instagram photo in December 2022 of her smiling alongside Toth, 52. They were joined by their son Tennessee, 10, and the Legally Blonde star’s daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe.

One month later, Witherspoon uploaded a snap from a beach trip with the talent manager and their child. The social media posts mark the last time Toth appeared on the Louisiana native’s Instagram grid before they called it quits.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair wrote in an Instagram statement on Friday, March 24. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The post continued: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The announcement came two days before the estranged spouses were set to celebrate their 12-year wedding anniversary. The Hello Sunshine founder met Toth in early 2010 at a mutual friend’s house shortly after her split from Jake Gyllenhaal. They exchanged vows one year later.

Ahead of their breakup, Witherspoon praised the Pennsylvania native for supporting her in both her professional and personal life.

“[He] cares deeply about equality and always tells me, ‘Why wouldn’t you call the person in charge of a company and have a personal relationship with them?’” she told Marie Claire in February 2018. “He’s encouraged me to be outspoken.”

In July 2022, the Golden Globe winner gushed about Toth, writing via Instagram, “Happy birthday to my sweet hubby, JT! 💗 Don’t know anyone who loves Tour de France / road biking / @arsenal / @nashvillesc / @steelers …. oh and GOLF … basically all sports more than YOU. Love you so much! ⚽️🚲🏈💫⛳️.”