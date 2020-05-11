Not sugarcoating it. Reese Witherspoon candidly addressed the challenges of balancing her busy career alongside motherhood.

The Oscar winner, 44, was asked during a CBS This Morning interview whether she faces “those days” where she struggles to balance everything.

“I’ll lay on the floor and cry or I’ll sit in my car and cry,” Witherspoon admitted on Sunday, May 10. “Sometimes I’m totally overwhelmed.”

Witherspoon not only has a steady acting career, but she also runs her Draper James business and her booming Hello Sunshine production company. Through Hello Sunshine, she has produced films including Gone Girl and her shows Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere.

The Legally Blonde actress told CBS This Morning that her desire to “change things” in the entertainment business is what motivates her to push through the tougher days. “I see younger women in our industry and I want them to have a better experience,” the Whiskey in a Teacup author explained. “I want to see that they have a beautiful idea of what the future could hold.”

She added, “I will put in the hours and I bet on myself. I’m my own lottery ticket. I always think that, you know. If no one else shows up, I know I will show up and I know I will do the work.”

The Cruel Intentions actress — who shares daughter Ava, 20, and son Deacon, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee, 7, with husband Jim Toth — has a tough-love approach when it comes to how she parents her three children.

“I feel like I’m constantly counteracting pressure from the parents who want to make the lives of their kids golden and magical at all moments,” she told Fast Company in November 2018. “Guess what, kids? You’re going to be disappointed and uncomfortable once in a while.”

The Wild star continued, “I remember Ava crying in bed in third grade—she was on JV basketball and she was the only kid on the team who didn’t score. I said, ‘Aves, maybe you’re bad at basketball.’ She thought that was mean. I said, ‘Mean or true? ‘Cause, guess what? Your mom’s bad at basketball, too.’”