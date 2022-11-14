Close friends or something more? Rumors are swirling about Gisele Bündchen after she was spotted with Joaquim Valente on vacation in Costa Rica following her split from Tom Brady.

According to photos obtained by Page Six on Saturday, November 12, the pair were out enjoying a meal alongside the model’s children, Benjamin, 12 and Vivian, 9 — whom she shares with the NFL superstar. Bündchen has yet to comment on the photos.

A source, meanwhile, did exclusively tell Us Weekly that Bündchen and the Jiu-Jitsu instructor “have known each other for two years” and have previously worked together on a photo shoot for Dust Magazine back in 2021.

The getaway for the former Victoria’s Secret Angel came following the finalization of her and Brady’s divorce after more than a decade together. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote via her Instagram Story in October.

A month before the former couple’s announcement, Us confirmed that Brady and Bündchen were “living in separate houses” after the quarterback decided to return to the NFL instead of following through with his plans to retire. The Brazilian model spoke candidly about her ex’s dedication to the sport in an interview with Elle in October 2022.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” Bündchen shared at the time. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

She continued: “Obviously, I have my concerns [with him returning to football] — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

The former Super Bowl champion went on to share that he had “zero” regrets of his decision to return to the sport even though sources said his return to the field was partially to blame for ending his marriage.

“I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back,” the athlete told ESPN on Friday November 11. “I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

