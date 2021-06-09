Irina Shayk’s Dating History: From Bradley Cooper to Kanye West

Irina Shayk has been in several long-term relationships in the public eye, but she believes that less is more when it comes to sharing her dating life with the world.

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet,” the model told Glamour U.K. in February 2019. “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family and I feel happy with it.”

Shayk first sparked romance rumors with Cristiano Ronaldo after the twosome met in 2010. The former couple kept their romance quiet, but they offered a glimpse at their relationship when they worked together on a nude photo shoot for the June 2014 cover of Vogue Spain.

After five years of dating, Us Weekly confirmed that Shayk and Ronaldo split in January 2015.

Four months later, the Russia native was spotted with Bradley Cooper at a Broadway production of Finding Neverland. The duo made their relationship official when they shared a kiss in public that May.

Us confirmed in November 2016 that Cooper and Shayk were expecting their first child after the model walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with a noticeable baby bump. They welcomed daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017. However, the pair called it quits in June 2019.

Following her split from the Hangover actor, Shayk remained optimistic that she would find her forever some day.

“Everyone looks at it differently,” she said in her cover story for the Harper’s Bazaar Summer Digital Issue in July 2019. “Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”

Shayk reiterated that she even though she understood why others may be interested in her love life, she still preferred to keep her relationships on the down-low.

“I think it’s just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it,” she added. “There’s a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It’s curiosity, I guess.”

While Shayk and Cooper focused on coparenting their daughter together, she opened up about the highs and lows of their new normal.

“Life without B is new ground,” Shayk told British Vogue in January 2020. “It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

After photos of Shayk spending time with Kanye West in France were published by the Daily Mail in June 2021, four months after the rapper’s split from Kim Kardashian, Us exclusively confirmed that they were an item.

“Kanye and Irina [are] dating,” a source revealed at the time. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months.”

West and Shayk previously worked together in his 2010 music video for “Power,” two years before Shayk walked the runway in his Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show.

Scroll down for the model’s complete dating history: