Trouble in paradise. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s relationship is on the rocks, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“They haven’t been getting along for a while,” the source says. “They aren’t calling it quits yet, but they are not in a great place.”

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, were first linked in April 2015. The duo welcomed their now 2-year-old daughter, Lea, in March 2017.

Reports first surfaced that the twosome were on the outs after Cooper’s chemistry with his A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga continued to make headlines earlier this year.

However, the source tells Us that Cooper and Shayk’s relationship struggles have “nothing to do with Gaga.”

A second insider adds that “nothing romantic” happened between Cooper and Gaga when they played onscreen couple Jackson and Ally in the Oscar-nominated film.

The “Poker Face” singer has also shut down speculation about her relationship with her costar in the past. After their passionate performance at the Academy Awards in February, Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel that nothing was going on between the pair.

“Yes, people saw love. And guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. You know, I mean, this is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story,” she explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance.”

While Us previously confirmed that Gaga “leaned on” Jeremy Renner after her engagement to Christian Carino ended, the insider tells Us that the twosome are no longer “hanging out.”

Cooper, for his part, has yet to comment on the status of his relationship. He was, however, spotted on Wednesday, June 5, as the speculation continued to run rampant. The actor looked carefree and casual in sweatpants, sneakers and a long-sleeve shirt during his Malibu outing. Cooper, who had a coffee cup in hand, also sported a baseball cap and backpack.

