Lady Gaga Leaned on Jeremy Renner After Her Split From Christian Carino

A new couple is born? Following Lady Gaga’s split from Christian Carino, the pop star has been bonding with Jeremy Renner and his 6-year-old daughter, Ava, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship, and she really leaned on Jeremy in the weeks after it ended,” the source tells Us.

Gaga, 32, broke things off with her fiancé in February, less than a week before she accepted the award for Best Original Song at the 91st Academy Awards for A Star Is Born’s “Shallow.” Us broke the news of the “Bad Romance” songstress’ engagement to her talent agent in November 2017.

A second source adds that the 48-year-old Avengers star was there for Gaga when she needed support: “They’ve become super close and hang out all the time.”

Renner shares Ava with his ex Sonni Pacheco.

