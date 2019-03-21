Exclusive

Lady Gaga Has Been Spending ‘a Lot of Time’ With Jeremy Renner After Split

Is a new romance brewing for Lady Gaga? The “Bad Romance” singer, 32, has been “hanging out” with Jeremy Renner, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The insider “doesn’t believe it’s romantic at this point,” but says Gaga has “been spending a lot of time” with the Avengers star, 48, and his daughter, Ava, 6, who he shares ex Sonni Pacheco.

The news comes one month after the Oscar winner, 32, called off her engagement to Christian Carino. Since then, the songstress has been having a blast on her own. On Sunday, March 17, Gaga was seen hanging out with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd at their Pump Restaurant.

“They were all in great spirits, drinking and dancing,” an eyewitness told Us. “I got to dance with Gaga and talk to her. … She was so sweet, and I told her how I’m pursuing acting, and she told me to never give up and [that] she believes in me. She could not have been sweeter.”

