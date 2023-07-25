Gisele Bundchen Is Unbothered by Tom Brady Irina Shayk Romance

Gisele Bündchen is “totally unbothered” after Tom Brady‘s flirty outing with new flame Irina Shayk, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“[She’s] happy he’s moved on because she has too,” the insider says of Bündchen, 43. “She knew he would be dating at some point and really isn’t concerned one way or another.”

Bündchen’s relationship with Brady, 45, following their divorce “is based on coparenting their children,” the source adds. “Other than that, Tom is obviously free to date whoever he likes.”

The former couple share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Shayk, 37, sparked romance rumors after they were spotted sharing a sweet moment outside Brady’s house on Saturday, July 22, following an apparent sleepover. Brady was later photographed picking up Shayk from her hotel in Los Angeles before the duo returned to his home.

Before the PDA-filled photos emerged, the pair both attended Michael Rubin‘s 4th of July party in the Hamptons earlier this month. At the time, however, Brady was rumored to be getting cozy with Kim Kardashian. (A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the interaction simply consisted of Kardashian, 42, asking Brady and his friends to take shots of Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila with her.)

Since his split from Bündchen, Brady has also been linked to Reese Witherspoon, who announced in March that she and husband Jim Toth were separating after nearly 12 years of marriage. A rep for Witherspoon, 47, shut down the “completely false” dating rumors in April.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years, exchanging vows in 2009. Throughout 2022, fans began to wonder whether the duo’s relationship was on the rocks after Brady walked back his NFL retirement. He announced in February of that year that he planned to hang up his football helmet, but he changed his mind less than two months later.

In her October 2022 Elle cover story, Bündchen confessed that she had “concerns” about Brady returning to pro sports. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too,” she said.

After months of speculation, the now-exes announced later that month that they had called it quits — and finalized their divorce. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote via his Instagram Story, adding that he and Bündchen would “continue to work together as parents.”

Shayk, meanwhile, worked through her own high-profile breakup with Bradley Cooper in 2019. The twosome began dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, two years later. (She previously dated Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015 and was briefly linked to Kanye West in 2021.)