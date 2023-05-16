Just friends — and nothing more. Despite relationship rumors, there is nothing romantic going on between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Kim is looking at purchasing property in Baker’s Bay and knows Tom has a vacation home there in the Bahamas,” a source exclusively tells Us. “She reached out to him for advice and he was really helpful. He pointed her in a few different directions and made a couple recommendations.”

The insider adds: “They’ve been in touch but they’re strictly friends and she isn’t looking at dating Tom, or anybody else at the moment.”

Per Page Six, the Kardashians star, 44, was spotted looking at properties in the Bahamas over the weekend.

The Skims founder split from ex Pete Davidson in August 2022, two months before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivi, 10. (Brady is also father of son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the NFL icon shared via Instagram at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Bündchen, for her part, revealed that the rumors about the reason for their split — namely, that she was unhappy that he decided to come back from retirement — was “one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” she told Vanity Fair in their April 2023 issue. “It’s not so black and white.”

Kardashian, meanwhile, finalized her divorce from Kanye West in November 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shares daughters North 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with the “Jesus Walks” rapper. The KKW Beauty founder originally filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in March 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

The former couple have had many publicized ups and downs in the wake of their split — with West, 45, notably coming under fire in December 2022 after making antisemitic comments.

Kardashian condemned her ex-husband’s remarks, and later revealed on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast that she is “holding on by a thread” amid West’s drama.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids,” she explained about how she deals with the “Otis” artist’s controversial behavior. “For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world.”

As for her past romance with Davidson, 29, the exes ran into each other at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month and were spotted talking to each other.

“Pete and Kim have a lot of history between them so it was nice running into each other at the Met Gala and being able to catch up for a bit,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He’s glad they’re both very mature and handled the breakup like adults.”