Friendly exes! Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian didn’t let their past split get in the way of having a good time at the 2023 Met Gala.

“Pete and Kim have a lot of history between them so it was nice running into each other at the Met Gala and being able to catch up for a bit,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He’s glad they’re both very mature and handled the breakup like adults.”

The Saturday Night Live alum, 29, and the Kardashians star’s cordial conclusion to their romance “makes things easier” for the exes, the insider says, adding, “It’s likely the Met won’t be the last time they’re in the same room together.”

Davidson and Kardashian, 42, were first linked in October 2021 after the California native hosted SNL for the first time. Us confirmed in August 2022 that they called it quits after less than one year together.

On Monday, May 1, the twosome were spotted chatting inside the Met Gala alongside Usher. The Skims founder, who wore a custom Schiaparelli dress with 50,000 real pearls, was photographed having a deep conversation with the “Yeah!” singer, 44, and the comedian.

Davidson, for his part, had a big grin on his face as he spoke with his ex-girlfriend, according to the picture obtained by Us.

While the King of Staten Island actor is on good terms with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, he is happy in his relationship with Chase Sui Wonders. (Following a brief fling with Emily Ratajkowski in fall 2022, Davidson began seeing his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar, 26, ahead of the new year.)

“Things are going really well with him and Chase,” the insider tells Us, noting that “it wasn’t like there were any nostalgic feelings” between Davidson and Kardashian after their Met Gala reunion.

When it comes to his romance with the On the Rocks actress, the New York native is “letting things unfold organically” and progress accordingly, per the source.

“Things between Pete and Chase are going really smoothly,” the insider explains. “[Pete] thinks she’s hilarious and they have a similar sense of humor which is really attractive to [him].”

The Bupkis star, who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande for four months in 2018, “appreciates having a relationship that isn’t so in the spotlight like it was with several of his exes,” the source reveals.

Davidson and Wonders “connect on so many levels and he’s happy with where things are at,” the insider adds.

With reporting by Sarah Jones