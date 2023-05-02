Friends or foes? As celebrities stepped out at the 2023 Met Gala, many of the attendees share a history that couldn’t be ignored.

Pete Davidson rolled solo on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Gala’s red carpet on Monday, May 1, in a blue shirt and matching leather pants. The Saturday Night Live alum paired the look with a long black trench coat which he finished off with a Fendi bucket hat and sunnies. He and white blazer by Silhouette. Meanwhile, ex Kim Kardashian honored the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme by donning a custom off-white Schiaparelli gown draped in real pearls. She paired the look with a diamond statement necklace and chic updo.

The former couple, who began dating in October 2021, previously attended the fundraiser together in May 2022, just two days after making their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents dinner in Washington D.C. At the time, the Kardashians star stunned in a vintage Bob Mackie gown that was previously worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962, while the Bupkis star, for his part, kept it classic in a black Dior suit and matching sunglasses.

Ahead of their big Met Gala appearance, the Skims founder gushed about taking her relationship with the Saturday Night Live alum to the next level at the right time.

“I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, told Hoda Kotb on an episode of the “Making Space” podcast in April 2022. “I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone.”

She continued: “When it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun. Sometimes … you just happen to be open to it.”

While Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that the California native and Davidson called it quits after nine months of dating, a source exclusively shared that the pair were “amicable” despite going their separate ways.

One month later, Kardashian described Davidson — who has since moved on with Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders — as a “cutie” in an Interview magazine cover story published after the pair called it quits. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up,” she told the outlet in September 2022.

While the New York native may be in for a friendly run-in with Kardashian, the 2023 Met Gala isn’t the first time the King of Staten Island star has faced running into various exes on fashion’s biggest night. Former flames Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor were both in attendance in 2022 to honor the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme. (Davidson dated the model, 21, from October 2019 to January 2020 and was later linked to the Bridgerton actress, 28, for seven months in 2021.)

Scroll through to see more potential celebrity exes that may have a run-in at the Met Gala:

SLIDES:

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Us confirmed the pair split in August 2022 after nine months of dating.