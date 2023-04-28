Proud of his girl! Pete Davidson had the highest praise for girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders at the premiere of his new Peacock series, Bupkis.

“I mean, she’s the best,” the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, April 27. “She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going.”

At one point, the New York City native and the Generation alum, 26, shared a hug on the red carpet as they were fielding questions from reporters. Wonders, dressed in black jeans and a matching off-the-shoulder top, approached Davidson, who drew her in for an embrace as she grinned.

The King of Staten Island actor and the Detroit native met in 2021 while working on the film Bodies Bodies Bodies, which hit theaters last year. The pair first sparked romance rumors in December 2022 when they were spotted attending a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden with their movie costar Rachel Sennott.

At the time, Davidson was linked to Emily Ratajkowski, but he and the model, 31, called it quits before the new year. An insider told Us Weekly in December 2022 that the split was amicable.

Following the breakup, the Meet Cute star began spending more time with Wonders. In January, Davidson and the Harvard University alum were spotted together on several outings, including a lunch date in New York City. Later that month, they vacationed together in Hawaii.

“Pete and Chase had insane chemistry on set,” an insider exclusively told Us in January, referring to their time filming Bodies Bodies Bodies. “As well as when the cameras weren’t rolling.”

The source noted at the time that the pair were telling people “they’re friends,” but their pals believed they were “too close for that.”

Earlier this month, the twosome traveled to Martha Stewart‘s home in Bedford, New York, for Easter, and picked up a carton of eggs from her chickens. “They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford,” the hospitality guru, 81, wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of herself posing with the duo. “I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday. Very cute couple!!!!”

Last month, the comedian and Wonders were involved in a car accident in Los Angeles when Davidson’s car hopped the curb and crashed into the side of a house in the Flats neighborhood. The owner of the home confirmed to Us at the time that no one was injured, but the house’s structure was “damaged tremendously” in the crash.

“Accidents can happen,” the owner told Us in March. “The main thing for me is they are OK.”