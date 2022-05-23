What’s next? Pete Davidson has officially closed his Saturday Night Live chapter, but the comedian remains as booked and busy as ever thanks to his new series, Bupkis.

Davidson, 28, made his debut on the NBC sketch comedy show in 2014 and confirmed on Saturday, May 21, that he was leaving after eight seasons. The New York native, who doesn’t have his own social media account, took to SNL writer Dave Sirus‘ Instagram to reflect on his career highs and lows.

“This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video, I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch,” the Set It Up star wrote alongside a video of him hugging Jerrod Carmichael. “It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one.”

The Guy Code alum gave his final “Weekend Update” performance during the season 47 finale on Saturday, which was hosted by Natasha Lyonne. As he prepared to say goodbye, Davidson opened up about feeling his most comfortable behind the iconic SNL desk.

“When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer, I was just a stand up,” he continued via Instagram. “I knew I could never keep up or go toe-to-toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon, so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I’m a stand up, I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times.”

Davidson bid farewell to the Emmy-winning series, noting that being on the show taught him “life values” he’ll never forget. “SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain,” he concluded.

The comedian’s status as an SNL cast member has been a hot topic over the past few years, and Davidson frequently hinted at being ready to move on to new projects. “Everything’s kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling,” he confessed during a June 2021 interview with Gold Derby.

One month prior, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he was “surprised” he lasted for as long as he did on the late-night show and pointed to other SNL greats for future inspiration.

“There’s this aura around Eddie Murphy where you’re just like, ‘Holy s–t, that’s Eddie Murphy.’ [Adam] Sandler is like that, too, you just can’t believe you’re seeing him in person. I’d like the Eddie Murphy, Sandler career,” he said in May 2021. “I like what Sandler did where he’s like, ‘These are my eight friends, we’re going to do this formula for the next 30 to 50 years.’ He built this entire universe for himself, and he’s in his own lane. That’s the model. … Any time you see that guy’s face, it’s associated with smiles and good vibes. That’s the thing I’m trying to follow.”

Before his SNL departure was confirmed, speculation spread that Kris Jenner was now managing Davidson, who has been dating Kim Kardashian since October 2021. Sources later told Us Weekly that the momager, 66, is not working with Davidson in an official capacity but has been giving him advice.

Scroll down for all the details on Davidson’s upcoming series: