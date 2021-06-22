Is it over? Pete Davidson isn’t sure if his days on Saturday Night Live are done, despite his heartfelt performance in the finale.

Viewers felt The King of Staten Island star, 27, was saying goodbye in the SNL season 46 finale. Davidson was unusually heartfelt and sentimental during the monologue and Weekend Update sketch on May 22.

“It was an emotional week,” Davidson told Gold Derby on Monday, June 21. “Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is. Everything’s kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling.”

The New York native has a busy schedule. He’ll star in the August action movie Suicide Squad alongside Margot Robbie and Idris Elba, and he’s set to lead the Vietnam War drama The Things They Carried alongside Tom Hardy. He’s also in talks to star in a romantic comedy opposite Kaley Cuoco called Meet Cute, Deadline reports.

He joined SNL in 2014 when he was 20, making him one of the youngest cast members ever, but the Big Time Adolescence actor added that his contract with the NBC sketch comedy is up.

“It is my seventh year and that’s what the contract is usually for,” he added. “[The finale] was really emotional. I worked with these guys for a fourth of my life. … I started there with acne and left with tattoos. It was just like a crazy, long period of time, and [I] wasn’t ready for the season to end yet because I was really having so much fun.”

The comic added that the finale was the first time all season that there was a full audience watching.

“Just hearing that laugh, like the full room laugh…it made me very emotional to be able to perform in front of a full crowd again,” he explained. “It was just a crazy night.”

Davidson, who is dating Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, previously hinted that he was ready to say goodbye to Saturday Night Live.

“Yeah, I’m good,” the Suicide Squad actor said during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable in May. “I’m surprised I made it to seven. I’m ready to hang up the jersey.”

Though his time on NBC might be over, the comic has made it clear that he’ll continue to emulate other Studio 8H alums.

“There’s this aura around Eddie Murphy where you’re just like, ‘Holy s–t, that’s Eddie Murphy.’ [Adam] Sandler is like that, too, you just can’t believe you’re seeing him in person. I’d like the Eddie Murphy, Sandler career,” Davidson said during the roundtable. “I like what Sandler did where he’s like, ‘These are my eight friends, we’re going to do this formula for the next 30 to 50 years.’ He built this entire universe for himself, and he’s in his own lane. That’s the model. Also, the way he carries himself I try to follow. He’s so kind to everyone, and you never hear of a Sandler issue — there’s never like a Sandler-gate. Any time you see that guy’s face, it’s associated with smiles and good vibes. That’s the thing I’m trying to follow.”