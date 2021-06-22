His time to go? Maybe so. Pete Davidson joined Saturday Night Live in 2014 and has become a staple on the sketch comedy series ever since. However, he has never shied away from speaking out about the show.

In the past few years, the Guy Code alum has been open about his experience on SNL, noting that he has a great relationship with creator Lorne Michaels.

“He has treated me with nothing but love and he’s like a father figure to me,” Davidson told Charlamagne Tha God during a lengthy interview in February 2021, despite noting that there is a “cutthroat” atmosphere behind-the-scenes. “Everyone’s trying to get their s–t on. Everyone wants to be the next thing. So it’s not like a loving, care … Like you’re not going to get coddled over there. You know, they don’t give a f–k at the end of the day.”

The New York native was only 20 when he landed a part on the show, becoming one of the youngest cast members.

“It is my seventh year and that’s what the contract is usually for,” the Big Time Adolescence actor and producer told Gold Derby in June 2021. “[The season 46 finale] was really emotional. I worked with these guys for a fourth of my life. … I started there with acne and left with tattoos. It was just like a crazy, long period of time, and [I] wasn’t ready for the season to end yet because I was really having so much fun.”

The Set It Up star also has been starring in more and more films since he joined in SNL, including Suicide Squad, dropping in August 2021, and upcoming films The Things They Carried and Meet Cute.

Scroll through the gallery below for everything that Davidson has said about when he’ll leave the show: