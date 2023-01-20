Riding the wave of love? Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders continued to fuel romance rumors while spending time together in Los Angeles.

Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, were spotted packing on the PDA during a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood. In a video published by TMZ, on Thursday, January 19, the pair cozied up to one another and even shared a smooch while riding an escalator. Later in the day, the duo didn’t shy away from showing affection, holding hands while riding Revenge of the Mummy together and strolling around the park.

Both the Saturday Night Live alum and the On the Rocks star kept it casual for their day out, with Davidson sporting a mint green hoodie and a navy coat with orange sweats. Wonders, meanwhile, donned a brown jacket and yellow pants. Both actors rocked black sneakers and a pair of sunnies, despite the cloudy weather.

The rainy day date marks the second time the twosome have been spotted getting cozy. The former costars, who worked on Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, together, were previously seen grabbing food on January 9. According to TMZ, Davidson and Wonders sat side by side while watching something on the King of Staten Island actor’s phone, even allegedly locking lips a few times before finishing their meal.

Speculation that the duo had sparked a romance began less than a month after Davidson split from Emily Ratajkowski. The model, for her part, was seen with Eric André at a Japanese restaurant last weekend. (The “High Low With EmRata” podcast host previously filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in August 2022 and the estranged spouses share 22-month-old son Sylvester.)

Us broke the news that Davidson and Ratajkowski were dating in November 2022 after the former couple were photographed together several times. Prior to his brief relationship with the I Feel Pretty Star, the New York native made headlines for his connection to Kim Kardashian.

Davidson and the KKW Beauty founder, 41, dated for nine months before they called it quits in August 2022. The former couple initially bonded after Kardashian hosted SNL for the first time in October 2021. The duo shared an onscreen kiss while portraying Aladdin and Jasmine.

While Davidson’s love life has often made headlines, the stand-up comedian revealed in July 2022 that understands it all comes with being in the spotlight.

“I know what it comes with,” he said during Peacock’s Hart to Heart of being a celebrity. “I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that’s all you have to deal with then whatever.”