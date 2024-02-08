Pete Davidson‘s love life has been a topic of conversation through the years — and many celebrities have offered their opinions on the subject.

The former Saturday Night Live star’s dating life previously made headlines when he sparked a romance with Ariana Grande. The couple originally met in March 2016 during the singer’s appearance on SNL. They took things to the next level two years later and made their relationship Instagram official in May 2018.

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2018 that Davidson and Grande were engaged after a few weeks of dating. They called it quits later that year. Davidson was then briefly linked to Kate Beckinsale before moving on with Phoebe Dynevor in March 2021.

Later that year, the actor was at the center of attention again after he started dating Kim Kardashian. The duo, who reconnected in October 2021 during the reality star’s SNL hosting gig, confirmed their romance after they were spotted holding hands.

After less than one year of dating, Davidson and Kardashian ended their relationship in August 2022. Davidson was also linked to Emily Ratajkowski before dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders. After their split, Us broke the news about his romance with Madelyn Cline.

Scroll down to see other stars who have thoughts on Davidson’s star-studded dating history: