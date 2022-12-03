She gets it! Pete Davidson has been linked to a bevy of successful women, including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski — and his former colleague Chloe Fineman knows how the romances came to be.

“I’ve worked and chatted with him,” the Saturday Night Live personality, 34, told Page Six on Thursday, December 1, of Davidson, 29. “I find him deeply charming. And I remember my first year [on SNL], going to all my girlfriends and being like, ‘I get it’ [after I met him]. ”

Fineman herself has not romanced her former costar — who left the show after season 47 last year — but she does have “friends who have dated” the King of Staten Island actor, and they all “report back nice things.”

In addition to his thriving comedy career, Davidson’s love lives have made headlines as he’s been linked to the likes of Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor through the years. The New York native was engaged to Grande, 29, between June and October 2018, who notably gushed about the impressive girth of her then-fiancé’s penis. Davidson quickly became an unlikely sex symbol, known for his “big dick energy.”

“I don’t hate it,” he quipped to Variety in August 2018. “I’m just really, really happy, and if that means I have big dick energy, then sick. My favorite thing was my mom was like, ‘Peter, they’re saying you had a big penis just like your father.’ What the f–k!”

Following his split from the Victorious alum — who has since married Dalton Gomez — Davidson eventually moved on with the 42-year-old Skims mogul. The Meet Cute star initially connected with Kardashian during her October 2021 SNL hosting debut, where they shared a sweet stage kiss.

“He seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome,” Ratajkowski, 31, gushed during a November 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers about Davidson’s appeal as a boyfriend amid his romance with the reality TV star. “Like, he looks good, he’s great. … I think Pete’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive [and he has a] good relationship with his mother.”

The I Feel Pretty actress’ comments came less than one year before Davidson and Kardashian’s August split. He has since moved on with Ratajkowski, which Us Weekly exclusively confirmed last month.

“Pete and Emily just dig each other,” a source exclusively told Us in November of the new pair’s “fun” romance. “[They] find the vibe they have very easy and free-flowing. [There’s] just a lot of fun and a chance to cut loose and see where it leads. There’s no doubt Pete loves a challenge and he’s certainly met his intellectual match in Emily.”

While neither Davidson nor the My Body author have addressed their connection, they made their public debut at the November 27 New York Knicks game and were all smiles in their courtside seats.