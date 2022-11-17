After Seth Meyers inquired whether Ratajkowski felt superior to Davidson when they both participated in the Moose Knuckles ad campaign, she continued, “I think you’re being a little mean. I think Pete’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive. … I feel like only other men feel that way [about him].”
“To my husband, for showing me how transforming love can be,” she wrote in the acknowledgements of her book, My Body, which was released in October 2021. “To Sly, to whom this book is dedicated. While you grew inside of me, I wrote, hoping to become the best version of myself for you.”
After she and her husband called it quits, Ratajkowski revealed that she was learning what she wanted from a future relationship. “To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked. I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2022. “I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”
She continued: “Now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.'”
Amid her new life as a single woman, Howard Stern suggested that the “High/Low” podcast host give Davidson a chance. “Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the radio personality said in September 2022. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”
Two months later, us exclusively confirmed that Ratajkowski and the Bodies Bodies Bodies star were dating.
Keep scrolling to see the complete timeline of their headline-grabbing relationship:
Us broke the news that the pair were seeing one another after being introduced by a mutual friend. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now," a source exclusively revealed in November 2022, adding that the twosome are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other."
The insider continued: “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is."
Two days later, the duo were spotted together for the first time at her New York City apartment. In photos obtained by Page Six, Ratajkowski gave Davidson a hug before handing him what appeared to be a birthday present as they headed into her building. They later reunited at a Brooklyn residence.