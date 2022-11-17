Written in the stars? Emily Ratajkowski gushed about how “charming” she found Pete Davidson one year before Us Weekly broke the news of their romance in November 2022.

“He seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome,” the model gushed during a November 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers when asked about the Saturday Night Live alum’s appeal. “Like, he looks good, he’s great.”

After Seth Meyers inquired whether Ratajkowski felt superior to Davidson when they both participated in the Moose Knuckles ad campaign, she continued, “I think you’re being a little mean. I think Pete’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive. … I feel like only other men feel that way [about him].”

At the time, the King of Staten Island star was dating Kim Kardashian, whom he worked with during her SNL hosting debut in October 2021. Despite frequently gushing about one another — and sharing plenty of PDA-filled posts on social media — Davidson and the Skims CEO called it quits in August 2022. “They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

The insider continued: “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate … They had a lot of fun together and they can look back with fond memories.”

Ratajkowski, for her part, was still married to Sebastian Bear-McClard when she praised the New York native on the late-night show.

The Gone Girl star exchanged vows with the producer in February 2018 in a surprise courthouse ceremony, just weeks after making their relationship public. They welcomed son Sylvester in March 2021, and Ratajkowski gave her spouse a meaningful shout-out months later.

“To my husband, for showing me how transforming love can be,” she wrote in the acknowledgements of her book, My Body, which was released in October 2021. “To Sly, to whom this book is dedicated. While you grew inside of me, I wrote, hoping to become the best version of myself for you.”

However, the We Are Your Friends actress split from Bear-McClard in July 2022 amid rumors that he had been unfaithful. (The Uncut Gems producer has not publicly responded to the allegations.)

Ratajkowski filed for divorce in September 2022. “She isn’t speaking to him because of his [alleged] infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year,” a source told Us that month. “She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life.”

After she and her husband called it quits, Ratajkowski revealed that she was learning what she wanted from a future relationship. “To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked. I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2022. “I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”

She continued: “Now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.'”

Amid her new life as a single woman, Howard Stern suggested that the “High/Low” podcast host give Davidson a chance. “Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the radio personality said in September 2022. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”

Two months later, us exclusively confirmed that Ratajkowski and the Bodies Bodies Bodies star were dating.

Keep scrolling to see the complete timeline of their headline-grabbing relationship: