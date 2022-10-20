Putting herself back out there. Less than one month after Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, the supermodel has gotten back on the dating scene.

“I have gone on dates,” Ratajkowski, 31, told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on Thursday, October 20, noting she has not joined any matchmaking apps. “But give me time!”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the Gone Girl actress filed to dissolve her marriage to the 35-year-old producer following their split earlier this year.

“I can tell you that I have never been single before,” Ratajkowski — who shares 19-month-old son Sylvester with her estranged spouse — told the magazine. “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

While the My Body author has only dipped her toe back into the dating pool amid her breakup, she’s looking for something different.

“To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked,” she recalled to the outlet in Wednesday’s cover story. “I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”

She continued: “I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.’ ”

Dating has even become more enjoyable for Ratajkowski, who remarked that she is open to connecting with a “famous” or “powerful” person for the first time in her life. As the We Are Your Friends actress searches for her next partner, she doesn’t have a physical “type” when it comes to who she wants to date — but Us previously confirmed that she has been getting closer to actor Brad Pitt.

“Brad and Emily have been hanging out as friends,” a source exclusively told Us in September of the Bullet Train star, 58, and the iCarly alum, noting their relationship is “in the very early stages” at the moment. “But they like each other and are excited to see where things go.”

Ratajkowski was later spotted kissing a mystery man earlier this month after a Friday, October 14, date night, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard — who wed in 2018 — split in July after reports surfaced that the producer had allegedly been unfaithful, though he has not publicly addressed the cheating claims. The actress, for her part, has since enjoyed being independent.

“They fill my life up,” Ratajkowski gushed to Harper’s Bazaar of her inner circle. “[My mom] always romanticized that time in her life [after her divorce from my dad]. So I’ve expected this decade to be the best decade. Even if I didn’t see it going this way.”