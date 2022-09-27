Taking it slow. Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been “getting to know each other,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Brad and Emily have been hanging out as friends,” the insider tells Us, noting that their relationship is “in the very early stages” right now.

“But they like each other and are excited to see where things go,” the source adds.

The flirtation comes weeks after the model, 31, filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. The My Body author and the Heaven Knows What star, 35, tied the knot in February 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Sylvester, in March 2021.

Ratajkowski first sparked split rumors after she was spotted without her wedding ring in June. One month later, Us confirmed that the Gone Girl actress and the producer had called it quits.

“She isn’t speaking to him because of his [alleged] infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year,” a source told Us in July. “She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life. They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny.”

Pitt, 58, meanwhile, has kept a low profile in the romance department since he and Angelina Jolie split in September 2016. They share six children (Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, as well as twins Knox and Vivienne, 14), and the lengthy divorce has yet to be finalized.

The Bullet Train actor was linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat in 2019, but an insider told Us at the time that the duo were “just friends.” The following year, he briefly dated model Nicole Poturalski, but the pair called it quits in October 2020.

Though the Oscar winner hasn’t had a serious relationship recently, an insider revealed that Pitt is playing the field. “He’s going out on dates and having fun,” the source said in August. “He is surrounding himself with a small group of trusted friends and family, and he tries to take breaks whenever possible.”

The Oklahoma native “keeps his dating life very private,” a source added, explaining that those in is inner circle will get a heads up “when it’s serious.”

Ratajkowski, however, let the world know that she was starting to date again while reacting to a clip about female sexuality on TikTok.

“I love this video because she’s making a point that [author and activist] bell hooks made, which is that under a patriarchy, there’s this premise of men ‘getting women,’ ‘getting them,’ ‘pulling them’ like they’re something to possess,” Ratajkowski told TikTok followers on September 5, three days before she officially filed for divorce.

The London-born, California-raised star continued, “I feel — as a recently single person who is thinking about dating and stuff — I’ve really seen that with my friends and with the conversations around it. It’s like, ‘Well who’s going to get her?’ Rather than this is a reciprocal mutual relationship where two people could potentially foster love.”