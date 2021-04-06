Model mama! Emily Ratajkowski adores being a mother to her newborn son, Sylvester, a source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly.

“She’s fully embracing motherhood and is enjoying every precious moment with her baby boy,” the insider noted on Monday, April 5.

The model, 29, and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, welcomed their son on March 8. The couple wed in February 2018 in a surprise ceremony at a New York courthouse.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” the Gone Girl actress wrote alongside their baby boy’s March 11 Instagram debut. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and love-filled morning of my life.”

The iCarly alum announced her pregnancy in October 2020 with a digital Vogue cover. She also shared a video that showcased her bump.

“I dreamed of you for the first time the other night,” Ratajkowski narrated at the time, speaking to her then-unborn child. “We were wondering who you will be. One day soon, so very soon, your presence will be real.”

Ratajkowski is set to release a collection of essays, titled My Body, this fall. In October, she showed off her writing skills in an essay for Vogue where she detailed why she doesn’t want to enforce gender stereotypes on her child.

“I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control,” she wrote at the time. “I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

In the piece, she mentioned that she almost always imagined herself having a daughter when she was younger.

“I remember playing as a child, holding baby dolls and picturing myself with a future best friend: something like the American Girl doll I owned, who had brown eyes and brown hair to mirror my own features, a smaller version of myself,” she continued.

On Sunday, April 4, Ratajkowski posted an Instagram slideshow showing off her and her baby Sly’s chic accessories. In the first picture, the author focused on her jewelry, featuring two new necklaces reading “Sylvester” and “Mama.” The second photo was of the infant breastfeeding, while the third displayed his outfit.

“The founder of Adina’s Jewels, Adina Kamkhatchi, created a customized necklace for Emily to celebrate her being a new mom. Her ‘mama’ necklace is made out of diamonds and gold,” the insider told Us on Monday. “She personally requested it because she wanted a special piece to wear around her neck.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper