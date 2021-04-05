Bling for the baby! Emily Ratajkowski welcomed her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, on Monday, March 8, and waisted little to no time adding a ‘mama’ necklace to her jewelry collection in honor of her new role.

On Sunday, April 4, the 29-year-old model shared a few pictures via Instagram of her new jewels and her Versace-clad baby boy, whom she shares with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. But, it wasn’t just the adorable baby, lovingly nicknamed “my bunny,” that had Us saying going “ooo” and “ahhh.”

That star debuted a ‘sylvester’ diamond pavé necklace on a gold plated chain and a gold ‘mama’ necklace flanked by two diamonds.

“The founder of Adina’s Jewels, Adina Kamkhatchi, created a customized necklace for Emily to celebrate her being a new mom,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Her ‘mama’ necklace is made out of diamonds and gold. She personally requested it because she wanted a special piece to wear around her neck.”

The custom piece has approximately .5 carats of diamonds and costs an estimated $2,500.

“Emily’s necklace took a while to make — approximately a week because the jeweler was focusing on just that necklace. Adina sourced two of the same size and color princess cut diamonds, then opened a mold and created the ‘mama’ name place,” the source tells Stylish. “Then [it was] attached to a 14K yellow gold cable chain.”

The new bling didn’t just have Stylish freaking out, fans were quick to jump into the comments section on Ratajkowski’s post. One writes, “Masterpiece,” while another chimes in with, “love the mama necklace.”

Ratajowski flashed her bling once more that same day, sharing a snap from her “mom’s night out.” Sipping a martini at a restaurant, she wore her ‘sylvester’ necklace and very low cut black top, showing off some major cleavage.

Celebrity friends took the comments section by storm, with Jurnee Smollett writing, “You earned it. Bravo Wonder Woman,” and Mindy Kaling, Kate Bosworth and Lily Aldridge dropping heart emojis.

The announced her son’s arrival into the world on Thursday, March 11, 2021 via Instagram. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and love-filled morning of my life,” she captioned the post of her breastfeeding her new baby.

Earlier in the year, the model told Vogue that she plans to raise her little one without “forcing … gender stereotypes” on them.

“I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control. I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body,” the then-pregnant star told the outlet.