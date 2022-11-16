Laughing along! Emily Ratajkowski subtly reacted to a tweet about Pete Davidson‘s dating history after their new romance made headlines.

The model, 31, “liked” a tweet posted by Dionne Warwick on Monday, November 14, that read: “I will be dating Pete Davidson next.” The “Walk on By” Singer, 81, also included the status update, “Tweeting it into existence.”

Warwick’s tweet came soon after Us Weekly broke the news that the My Body author and the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, are dating. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider exclusively told Us, adding that the duo are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

The Gone Girl actress split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July after nearly four years of marriage, officially filing for divorce in September. The former couple share son Sylvester, 20 months.”

Davidson, for his part, called it quits with Kim Kardashian in August after 10 months of dating. The twosome first connected in October 2021 when the Skims cofounder, 42, made her SNL hosting debut.

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source told Us, noting that the duo were set up by mutual friends.

Last month, Ratajkowski revealed that she’d started dating again after her split from Bear-McClard, 35. “I can tell you that I have never been single before,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in October. “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

One year before she began dating Davidson, the Entourage alum gushed over the comedian during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “He seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome,” she said in November 2021. “Like, he looks good, he’s great.”

Her comments came in response to Seth Meyers‘ question about whether she felt superior to the Meet Cute star when they worked together on an ad campaign. “I think you’re being a little mean,” Ratajowski said. “I think Pete’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive.”

Before his romance with Kardashian, Davidson was linked to Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor. In June 2018, the Suicide Squad actor and Ariana Grande got engaged after a few weeks of dating, but they called it quits four months later.