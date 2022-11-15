Admiring him from afar! Emily Ratajkowski weighed in on why so many women fall for Pete Davidson one year before the duo started dating.

“He seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome,” the model, 31, said during a November 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “Like, he looks good, he’s great.”

The I Feel Pretty actress’ comments came after host Seth Meyers asked her whether she felt superior to Davidson, 28, when they both participated in the Moose Knuckles ad campaign.

“I think you’re being a little mean. I think Pete’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive,” she told Meyers, 48, adding that the Saturday Night Live alum’s “good relationship with his mother” was another appealing quality. At the time, the New York native was dating Kim Kardashian.

After the late-night host conceded that she had a point, Ratajkowski said, “I feel like only other men feel that way [about Davidson].”

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, November 14, that the My Body author and the King of Staten Island star are romantically involved. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider told Us, adding that the pair are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

The Sports Illustrated model and the comedian both recently ended relationships. Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after nearly four years of marriage amid rumors of the producer’s infidelity, which he has never addressed. The exes share son Sylvester, 20 months.

Davidson, for his part, split from Kardashian, 42, in August after less than one year together. “It’s upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is,” a source told Us at the time, adding that the two had nothing but “respect” for each other.

Last month, Ratajkowski told Harper’s Bazaar that prior to her marriage, she struggled with putting her needs first while casually dating.

“It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth,” the Gone Girl actress told the outlet.

She continued: “I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.’”

The iCarly alum added that she was enjoying feeling the full range of emotions that come with being single.

“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK,” she said.