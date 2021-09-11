Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly’s Best BFF Moments Over the Years

From costars to besties! Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson have often hyped each other up throughout their time in the spotlight.

The friends, who initially met on the set of Wild ’N Out in 2017, told Coveteur two years later that they grew closer on the set of 2019’s The Dirt. “And then we became the bestest of the friends,” the Saturday Night Live star added in the May 2019 video.

During the same interview, Davidson admitted that he rapped “every single word” of Kelly’s “Breaking News” track when they first crossed paths.

“Nah, Jeff Tremaine put me on the spot and was like, ‘Yeah, you’re a big fan?’ Yeah, I go, ‘Yeah.’ And then I just snapped off,” Davidson recalled.

“We met each other at Wild ‘N Out way back,” Kelly (real name Colson Baker) previously told Billboard in August 2018. “And then met each other years later when I was filming that Mötley Crüe movie, ’cause he’s in that Mötley Crüe movie. And then we were just stuck down there in New Orleans, and we were both just, like, super stoners. …[We] listened to the same music. … So that’s my boy.”

From there, the duo’s bond has gotten even stronger, through good times and bad, and they were always there to support one another. In fact, the rapper committed to watching SNL weekly.

“I watch Pete’s parts on SNL every week,” Kelly revealed during a March 2019 game of Vanity Fair’s “Lie Detector Test” with Davidson.

However, Kelly was caught lying in his statement that his buddy was the funniest cast member. “Kenan [Thompson] is funnier than you,” he reluctantly admitted.

One year earlier, when Davidson shared a startling Instagram post about his mental health following his split from ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, Kelly sprang into action to get to New York to see his friend.

“I’m in the plane now on the way to see Pete,” the musician tweeted in December 2018. “Gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

At the time, the Ohio native made brief cameos alongside the Set It Up actor on SNL, playing Rami Malek in a prerecorded segment about celebrities auditioning to host the 2019 Oscars and later helping introduce the musical guest.

They’ve since costarred in Big Time Adolescence, and have teamed up for several of Kelly’s music videos and SNL appearances. They also have frequently brought up their friendship in various interviews and social media posts.

When Davidson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2021, he couldn’t resist sharing the story about how they fell off the SNL stage eight months prior during a “silly” moment at the goodbyes, which resulted in the “Bloody Valentine” artist needing a “tushie pillow.”

The Meet Cute star recalled, “He bruised his coccyx that week. If you don’t know what a coccyx is, it’s the bone in your ass. … He couldn’t walk or sit. He had a tushie pillow. It was just really cool to see the most gangster, thug dude I know just put a little tushie pillow down and sit [down next to Megan Fox].”

Scroll below to see more of the pair’s best bromance moments from over the years: