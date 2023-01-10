Taking things to the next level. Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders appeared very friendly during an outing in New York City.

The former costars, who worked on Bodies Bodies Bodies together, were spotted getting cozy while grabbing food on Monday, January 9. According to TMZ, Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, sat side by side at a booth while watching something on the comedian’s phone. In the photos, the actress wrapped her arm around Davidson as she leaned in closer and the pair allegedly shared a few kisses.

The public outing comes less than a month after Us Weekly confirmed the Saturday Night Live alum’s split from Emily Ratajkowski. The model, 31, for her part, was seen out with Eric André at a Japanese restaurant over the weekend.

Us broke the news in November 2022 that Davidson and Ratajkowski were dating after they were photographed together several times. Ahead of his brief romance with the Gone Girl actress, Davidson made headlines for his connection with Kim Kardashian.

The comedian and the reality star, 41, formed a bond after they worked together on her SNL hosting gig in October 2021. At the time, Kardashian gushed about how her outlook on dating changed amid her romance with Davidson.

“I believe in love [and] I would never not believe in love. So no matter what you have been through, it is actually something me and my sisters have been talking about, you can get hard,” the California native, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, said on Today With Hoda & Jenna in June 2022. “I think I might have been that way for 10 months [before Pete], and then after that I was like, ‘OK, I am ready.’ It was so pleasantly unexpected.”

Meanwhile, Davidson noted that he didn’t mind the public interest in his personal life. “I know what it comes with,” he said during Peacock’s Hart to Heart one month later. “I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that’s all you have to deal with then whatever.”

In August 2022, Us confirmed that Davidson and Kardashian pulled the plug on their relationship after less than one year of dating. “It’s upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is,” a source revealed to Us at the time, adding that the duo will “remain friends” and continue to have “respect” for one another.

Ratajkowski’s love life was also a topic of conversation after she filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in August 2022. (The estranged spouses share 22-month-old son Sylvester.)

Ahead of her short-lived romance with Davidson, the I Feel Pretty star publicly praised the actor, saying on Late Night With Seth Meyers in November 2021, “He seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!”