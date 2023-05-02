Breaking up is hard to do … unless you’re Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson? The former couple were all smiles during a run-in inside the 2023 Met Gala.

The 42-year-old Kardashians star was seen chatting with the comedian, 29, and Usher on Monday, May 1, after walking the red carpet in a custom Schiaparelli dress comprised of 50,000 real pearls.

“I thought, what is more Karl? You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of,” Kardashian told Vogue on Monday, referring to the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”-themed event. “So, we wanted to just be dripping in pearls.”

Davidson, for his part, opted for a more casual look that included a bucket hat, sunglasses and giant gloves — but the only accessory he was still sporting during his chat with his ex-girlfriend was a giant grin.

Kardashian and Davidson started dating shortly after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021. She later revealed that the actor initially tried to ask her out at the Met fundraiser one month earlier.

“His story is he had been asking around for my number a little bit. I saw him at the Met [in September 2021] and he knew I was hosting SNL but it wasn’t announced yet. He came up to me and we were talking about SNL,” Kardashian recalled on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in April 2022.

After keeping things low-key for several months, Kardashian, who was in the middle of her divorce from Kanye West at the time, and Davidson made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Association gala. Days later, they walked the Met Gala carpet together in May 2022.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that the pair had split after less than one year together.

“There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate,” an insider told Us at the time. “It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup.”

That September, Kardashian confirmed her single status and told Kelly Ripa that she sees herself with “absolutely no one.”

“I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist. So maybe a bunch of attorneys or scientists would reach out. But I’m just not ready,” she noted. “I’m not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school. And spend time with my kids.” (Kardashians shares North, 9, who made the trip to NYC with her for the Met, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with West.)

The teaser for the upcoming season of The Kardashians, which drops later this month on Hulu, hints that she will address the split on camera after Davidson made appearances on season 2.

Davidson, for his part, was briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski before moving on with Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

“I mean, she’s the best,” he told Entertainment Tonight of his girlfriend at Bupkis premiere on Thursday, April 27. “She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going.”