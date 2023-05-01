Girls’ night in! Kim Kardashian showed off the elaborate setup that daughter North West put together for them before attending this year’s Met Gala.

“How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met,” the Skims founder, 42, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 30, alongside a video giving a tour of the space.

In the clip, Kardashian pans around the dimly lit room with candles lit and soothing spa music playing in the background. The lavish setup had several bouquets of white flowers spread out across the suite with petals scattered across the floor along with three massage tables prepared. Silver balloons that read “Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala” were draped across the wall.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Oh my gosh, Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala. North!” the Kardashians star gushed in the video over her 9-year-old daughter’s sweet gesture. “Massages before the big day — how beautiful!”

Kardashian, and seemingly North, are set to attend the annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Exhibit in New York City tonight, Monday, May 1. The reality star has made an appearance on the iconic stairs since her first appearance in 2013 alongside ex-husband Kanye West.

While North hasn’t physically graced the red carpet before, she was technically there in 2013. At the time, Kardashian was pregnant with her first child as she and the rapper, 45, walked the red carpet in a floral high-neck and floor-length gown designed by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy.

West and the reality star — who tied the knot in May 2014 — went on to attend the gala every year together as they stunned in their collaborative looks up until their 2021 split. The pair, who also share daughter Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm, finalized their divorce the following year.

Last year, Kardashian was escorted by then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. She and the comedian, 29, called it quits in August 2022 after dating for less than a year.

At the event, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum donned Marilyn Monroe’s famous Jean Louis gown which she borrowed from Ripley’s Believe It or Not!. The historical slip dress was originally worn by the iconic movie star when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The Selfish author faced public scrutiny following her decision to wear the artifact. Before sporting the dress, Kardashian went on a strict diet so the gown would fit, and lost 16 lbs in a month.

Following the event, she was accused of damaging the item upon its return to the museum. However, both Kardashian and Ripley refuted the claims that the dress had additional rips and tears.