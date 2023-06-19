Tom Brady celebrated Father’s Day by confessing he still has some work to do when it comes to being a parent.

“I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me,” the former NFL star, 45, captioned pics of his father, Tom Brady Sr., and three kids via Instagram on Sunday, June 18. “They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣) and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most.”

Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons in February, welcomed his eldest son, Jack, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan in 2007. After tying the knot with Gisele Bündchen in February 2009, the former couple welcomed their son Benjamin, 13, that December, followed by their daughter, Vivian, 10, in 2012.

In addition to writing that “being a dad is the best thing in my life,” the athlete said his children’s “constant selflessness makes [him] so proud to be their dad.” He added: “I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life. Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad.”

Earlier this month, Brady exclusively told Us Weekly that it’s been “amazing” to watch his kids “growing right before [his] eyes,” emotionally and physically. “I have this wall in my house where I always mark off how tall they are on the different dates, and literally in the last two months, each of them have grown two inches,” he shared. “I thought they had a little growth spurt, so I measured them. I was like, ‘Holy s—t!’”

While his kids are actively teaching him how to be present, they have also introduced the former New England Patriots quarterback to some new hobbies. “My [one] son loves music and he loves performance and, in a way, I’ve loved those things. I just haven’t necessarily taken a big part of those things,” Brady told Us. “My daughter loves riding hoses and just [getting] to see the joy that these kids have is the best thing for a parent.”

Prioritizing “the things that mean the most” has become Brady’s top goal since retiring from football. He explained: “Being with my kids and my family and traveling and doing some different things and experiencing that, and then staying busy with things work-wise, professionally, are things that I certainly enjoy.”

Brady’s Father’s Day tribute comes one month after he honored his exes with a sweet Mother’s Day post via Instagram. Brady and Moynahan, 52, dated from 2004 to 2006, while he and Bündchen, 42, finalized their divorce after more than a decade of marriage in October 2022.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” he captioned a slideshow of photos on May 14, which included snaps of his mother, Galynn Patricia Brady, and sisters Maureen, Julie and Nancy Brady.

He continued: “Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”