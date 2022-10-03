A protective father. Tom Brady has a warning for anyone who wants to date his daughter, Vivian, when she gets older.

“I want to be crystal clear about this,” the quarterback, 45, wrote via a since-deleted Instagram Story on Sunday, October 2, over an image of a tombstone bearing the words “Anyone who dates my daughter.” Brady added several laughing and heart emojis to the post, to show that his post was all meant in good fun.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player — who shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with wife Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan — has frequently gushed about his youngest child. “I grew up in a house with three sisters. I think it’s great for my boys to have a girl in the house, just to understand at least a little bit about what makes a woman tick — not that I can certainly figure that out, because I can’t,” he told ESPN in December 2012, shortly after Vivian’s birth. “She’s a beautiful little girl.”

On her ninth birthday, Brady wrote via Instagram that “there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi!” alongside a photo of them throwing a football around in the Buccaneers’ locker room. “Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!!” the NFL champion continued. “Happy Birthday I’m looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together 😍😍😍😍😍”

Last month, Vivian and her brother Jack attended Brady’s football game against the Green Bay Packers, though their mother, 42, was conspicuously absent from the crowd. “Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in September, adding that the California native’s return to football caused a strain in their marriage. “They are currently living in separate houses, but continue to communicate.”

Brady initially announced his retirement from the NFL in February, one year after he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he said in a statement at the time.

Just six weeks later, however, the professional athlete revealed that he changed his mind and decided to return to the field. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady announced via Twitter in March. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Bündchen, for her part, shared her concerns about her husband’s change of heart six months later. “Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” the supermodel told Elle in September. “But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

She continued: “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston [when he played for the Patriots], and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”