Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Hang Out in Miami Less Than 2 Months After October Breakup

By
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Hang Out in Miami Months After Initial Romance Fizzled Out
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were spotted spending time together less than two months after their relationship “fizzled out.”

Brady, 46, picked up Shayk, 37, in Miami on Friday, December 8, per photos obtained by TMZ. The model hopped into Brady’s passenger seat before covering her face with a black hoodie.

Shayk looked casual in baggy black jeans, black sneakers and a cropped white tank top. She wore natural looking makeup and her hair was in loose waves. The retired quarterback, meanwhile, wore a navy polo and a Boston Red Sox baseball cap.

The pair were first linked in July after Brady was spotted gently caressing Shayk’s face as he picked her up at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. An insider told Us Weekly at the time that Brady and Shayk exchanged phone numbers in June after they were introduced at a wedding.

Another source exclusively told Us that Brady and Shayk’s relationship was “very new” but they had “a very natural vibe” and were “getting along great.” The insider went on to note, “They’re getting along great and [their] chemistry is already off the charts. It’s early, but they’re both happy and just going with the flow.”

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Hang Out in Miami Months After Initial Romance Fizzled Out
Tom Brady Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics

The pair weren’t “sneaking around or trying to keep this a big secret,” but they still wanted to take their romance slowly. “They’re both big on privacy and want things to progress without any pressure or too much scrutiny,” the source explained at the time.

However, by October, the romance was over. “Tom and Irina have split, things between them fizzled out and they went their separate ways,” a source confirmed to Us on October 23. “There’s no ill will towards each other.”

Shayk marked Brady’s first known relationship since he divorced Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Bündchen was “totally unbothered” by her ex-husband’s new romance. “[She’s] happy he’s moved on because she has too,” an insider explained. “She knew he would be dating at some point and really isn’t concerned one way or another.”

Brady and Bündchen share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. (Brady also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, whom he dated from 2004 to 2006.) A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the exes have found their coparenting groove more than one year after their divorce.

“Tom and Gisele have navigated their coparenting relationship really well,” the insider said. “They have made a focused effort on putting their kids’ needs first despite things having not worked out for their marriage. Their children spend equal amounts of time with both parents which works out great all around. Tom and Gisele have very healthy communication between them and are able to discuss their children’s needs in a really mature way.”

