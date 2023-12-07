Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen s Coparenting Relationship

One year after calling it quits, Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen are still a united front when it comes to raising their two children.

“Tom and Gisele have navigated their coparenting relationship really well,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They have made a focused effort on putting their kids’ needs first despite things having not worked out for their marriage.”

Brady, 46, and Bündchen, 43, share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 11. The former New England Patriots quarterback is also the father of son Jack, 16, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Brady has been coparenting with Moynahan, 52, since Jack was born in August 2007, and now, his and Bündchen’s part-time parenting approach appears to be a similar format. (Brady and Moynahan called it quits in late 2006 ahead of Jack’s birth.)

“Their children spend equal amounts of time with both parents which works out great all around,” the insider says of the retired NFL player and Bündchen’s amicable dynamic.

Brady and the model “have very healthy communication between them,” the source tells Us, noting that the former couple “are able to discuss their children’s needs in a really mature way.”

Us confirmed in October 2022 that Brady and Bündchen hired divorce lawyers and were living separately after a few rocky months. Tension reportedly began between the pair after Brady retired from the NFL in February 2022 only to come back for a 23rd season weeks later.

The twosome’s divorce was finalized in October 2022, with Brady noting via Instagram that it was “painful and difficult” to end the marriage after 13 years. Bündchen later denied that her and Brady’s divorce was because of his return to football. (Brady officially retired from the league in early 2023.)

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” she told Vanity Fair in March. “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

As the exes hit the one-year mark of their divorce, Brady confessed he’s focused on staying out of the limelight when it comes to bad press. “For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing,” he explained during an October episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast. “I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama.”

The following month, Bündchen shared a message about heartbreaks, writing via Instagram, “Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about. We don’t see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs.”

She added in November: “As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture. I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today.”

Following their split, both Bündchen and Brady have made headlines for their love lives. The former Victoria’s Secret model was rumored to be dating her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente after they were spotted together in November 2022. Bündchen has never publicly commented on the speculation.

Brady, meanwhile, was linked to Irina Shayk in July after they both attended Michael Rubin’s Independence Day party in the Hamptons. The whirlwind romance “fizzled out” during the fall with a source exclusively telling Us in October that they had gone their separate ways.