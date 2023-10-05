Tom Brady’s life has been hectic since his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

“For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing,” Brady, 46, explained in a Monday, October 2, episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast. “I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama.”

Brady has made headlines over the past year amid his split from Bündchen, 43. The exes — who share sons Jack, 16, and Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 — announced their divorce in October 2022 after more than a decade of marriage.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the football player wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “We arrive at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Breakup speculation first sparked in September when rumors swirled that there was “tension” between Brady and Bündchen because of Brady’s extended career. (After announcing his retirement in February 2022, Brady revealed his plans to come back for his 23rd season just six weeks after first claiming he was done with the sport.)

“Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side.”

Bündchen later denied that their divorce was caused by Brady’s return to football, telling Vanity Fair in March that things were not “so black and white.”

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” she told the outlet at the time. “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

After years of being undecided on his retirement, Brady declared he was taking off his helmet “for good” in February.

Brady found himself back in the spotlight months later when he seemingly moved on from Bündchen with model Irina Shayk. The duo were spotted together outside his house in July.

That same month, a source told Us that Shayk, 37, and Brady’s relationship is still in the early stages.

“Things are very new, [but] Tom has hung out with Irina a few times,” an insider explained. “Right now, Tom’s main priorities are focusing on his [three] kids and just having fun. However, he’s interested in getting to know Irina better.”

In September, a separate source shared that the duo are still dating despite both of them being busy with their own families and careers.

“Irina thinks Tom is a sweet, standup guy, and Tom feels at ease with Irina,” the insider told Us.

Bünchen, for her part, has no regrets about her marriage — and subsequent split — from the athlete.

“I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she told CBS News Sunday Morning in September. “I mean it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart. He’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts other doors open.”