Gisele Bündchen shared some candid thoughts about her split from Tom Brady nearly one year after they finalized their divorce.

“I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the supermodel, 43, told CBS News Sunday Morning in a clip of an interview set to air on Sunday, September 24. “I wouldn’t have any other life. If they said, ‘Could you change something in your life?’ I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.”

When asked whether that included her 2022 split from Brady, 46, Bündchen said she can’t regret their relationship because it gave her their children. The former couple share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Bündchen is also the stepmother of Jack, 16, whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“I mean, it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for,” Bündchen said of her divorce. “My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart. He’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts other doors open.”

Brady and Bündchen confirmed their split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Bündchen, for her part, said the pair had “grown apart” but planned to coparent their children. “I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she added in a statement shared via social media.

In her upcoming CBS interview, Bündchen noted that she feels like she’s “in a different place” in her life at this point. “I’m able to choose more of what I want,” she explained. “I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different.”

She went on to explain that she’s looking for more balance in her professional life as well, revealing that her career got so stressful at one point that she would have panic attacks.

“[I felt like] I was in tunnels. I couldn’t breathe,” she recalled. “And then I started being in studios, and I felt, like, suffocated. I lived on the ninth floor, and I had to go up the stairs because I was afraid I would be stuck on the elevator, and I’d be hyperventilating.”

Bündchen has since pulled back on some of her modeling commitments, which she said has helped her feel more like herself. “I just think now I’m allowing myself to come out as Gisele versus as ‘her,’” she explained. “I don’t have to play a character. I can be me. And that’s liberating.”

CBS News Sunday Morning airs on CBS Sundays at 9 a.m. ET.