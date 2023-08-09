Gisele Bündchen is opening up about the biggest lessons she’s learned from her divorce nearly one year after she and Tom Brady called it quits.

Bündchen, 43, reflected on her split — and what lies ahead — in a new interview with Vogue Brazil published Tuesday, August 8, and translated from Portuguese. “Breakups are never easy,” she told the outlet, hinting that it was only made harder by people “speculating every step of the way.”

The supermodel explained how going “through difficult times” helped shift her perspective. “I’ve always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth. … I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams,” she said.

When it comes to her post-split mindset, Bündchen said there are three “fundamental” things that help her feel good: “Eating healthy, exercising daily, and taking time to rest your mind and body.”

Despite her divorce, Bündchen still has a positive outlook. “Maturity has brought me a better acceptance and understanding of myself,” she noted. “Today, I understand that health is my greatest wealth, essential for me to have a happy life and energy to fulfill my dreams.”

Bündchen and Brady, 46, were married for more than a decade before announcing their split in October 2022. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The exes share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

While Bündchen has been spotted spending time with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, Brady has moved on with Irina Shayk. The former quarterback and Shayk were photographed sharing a sweet moment outside of Brady’s home last month after an apparent sleepover.

“Things are very new,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the PDA pics made headlines, adding that Brady and Shayk, 37, have hung out “a few times.”

Though Brady’s “main priorities” are still his kids and “having fun,” he’s looking forward to “getting to know Irina better,” the insider said.

Bündchen, for her part, is “totally unbothered” by her ex-husband moving on. “She knew he would be dating at some point and really isn’t concerned one way or another,” a second source told Us last month, noting that the former spouses’ current dynamic “is based on coparenting their children.”