Gisele Bundchen Reflects on 'Trials' 6 Months After Tom Brady Divorce

Moving forward. Gisele Bündchen reflected on the importance of focusing on the positive after her divorce from Tom Brady.

“We all have our fair shares of trials,” the supermodel, 42, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 16, alongside a video of her riding a bicycle while grinning. “Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow.”

The Brazil native continued: “Nothing is permanent. So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!”

Bündchen’s message of positivity comes nearly six months after she and the former NFL player, 45, finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” the athlete wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2009, share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Bündchen is also the stepmom of Brady’s son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Last month, the Devil Wears Prada actress opened up about the split for the first time, calling the breakup “the death of my dream” in a candid interview with Vanity Fair. “What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said in March, reacting to “very hurtful” speculation about whether Brady’s football career led to tension in their marriage. “It’s not so black and white.”

Bündchen added: “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Brady originally announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2022 only to walk that decision back 40 days later. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come,” the 80 for Brady star tweeted in March 2022. “But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

After the 2022 season wrapped up, the California native retired a second time, claiming that his exit from the sport was “for good” this time. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” he joked in a Twitter video in February. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Shortly after the 2022 season began, Bündchen opened up about her then-husband’s return to the NFL amid rumors that his un-retirement had put a strain on their marriage. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” she told Elle in September 2022. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Last month, the Lessons author hinted that the duo’s dreams had changed over the years. “When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together,” she told Vanity Fair. “As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.”