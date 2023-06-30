Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

After Brady revealed in March 2022 that he did not plan to retire yet, his relationship with Bündchen went through a rough patch. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that the pair had each hired divorce lawyers.

“Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement,” a source exclusively told Us in September 2022. “They are currently living in separate houses, but continue to communicate.”

One month later, the twosome confirmed via their respective Instagram Stories that they had privately finalized their divorce.