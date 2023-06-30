From Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, not every NFL love story has a happy ending.
Brady — who retired from football for good in February 2023 — began dating the supermodel in 2006, two months before learning his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was pregnant with the pair’s first baby. Son Jack arrived in 2007, with the Brazil native becoming his stepmother.
Brady and Bündchen went on to tie the knot in February 2009 before welcoming two kids of their own — son Benjamin and daughter Vivian — in 2009 and 2012, respectively. After 13 years together, the couple sparked split speculation in 2022 when Brady decided to walk back his pro football retirement after just six weeks off the field. They announced in October of that year that they had officially gone their separate ways.
Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, filed for divorce from Biermann in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage — and the pair were subsequently locked in a lengthy legal back and forth. The former Atlanta Falcons linebacker even accused Zolciak-Biermann of having a gambling problem in his request for full custody of their four minor children: Kroy “KJ” Jr., Kash and twins Kaia and Kane. Zolciak-Biermann later refuted his allegations about her parenting. (Biermann previously adopted his now-estranged wife’s oldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana, after their November 2011 wedding.)
Scroll below to revisit the messiest NFL breakups through the years: